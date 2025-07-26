Cerity Partners LLC Sells 840 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

