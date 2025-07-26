Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,061,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

