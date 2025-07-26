Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $101.27.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

