CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 118.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.