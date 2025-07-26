Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0%

CINF stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

