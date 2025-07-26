Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 10,858 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $12,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,123,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,851,566.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

