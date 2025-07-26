CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $29.67 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YOU

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 965,964 shares of company stock worth $24,388,299. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.