Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.2% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.