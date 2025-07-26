Comparing Ardent Health (ARDT) & Its Peers

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ardent Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ardent Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardent Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health 1 1 9 2 2.92 Ardent Health Competitors 425 2268 4853 156 2.62

Profitability

Ardent Health currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 83.71%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 425.38%. Given Ardent Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Ardent Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health 3.73% 16.07% 4.69% Ardent Health Competitors -746.50% -27.99% -12.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardent Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health $5.97 billion $210.34 million 6.78 Ardent Health Competitors $13.01 billion $238.11 million 7.43

Ardent Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health. Ardent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

