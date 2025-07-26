Comparing Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) & Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Invitation Home has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Invitation Home pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invitation Home is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Invitation Home and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.47 $453.92 million $0.77 41.44 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million 6.31 $429.28 million $4.00 13.04

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Invitation Home and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Home 0 9 9 0 2.50 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Invitation Home presently has a consensus price target of $37.97, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Home and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Home 18.01% 4.82% 2.51% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 67.26% 8.55% 4.79%

Summary

Invitation Home beats Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.