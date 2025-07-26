Contrasting Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.97% 13.31% 1.15% Comerica 14.92% 10.92% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Comerica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $13.28 billion 2.15 $2.31 billion $3.22 13.30 Comerica $4.99 billion 1.79 $698.00 million $5.22 13.02

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Comerica. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 10 2 2.82 Comerica 6 10 5 0 1.95

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Comerica has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Comerica.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Comerica on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

