Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) versus Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Head to Head Survey

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core & Main has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33% Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hurco Companies and Core & Main”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $186.58 million 0.70 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -6.69 Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.74 $411.00 million $2.15 30.57

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies. Hurco Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hurco Companies and Core & Main, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55

Core & Main has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Core & Main’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Hurco Companies.

Summary

Core & Main beats Hurco Companies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

