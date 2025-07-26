Critical Comparison: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toro Energy and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lundin Mining 0 3 1 5 3.22

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro Energy and Lundin Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.54 -$203.53 million ($0.13) -78.28

Toro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lundin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Toro Energy and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining -2.34% 6.24% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Toro Energy has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Toro Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

