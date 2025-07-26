Critical Survey: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Eagle Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $7.51 billion 4.84 $911.90 million $7.05 38.99 Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.27 $463.42 million $13.76 16.45

Profitability

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Materials. Eagle Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 12.50% 12.91% 6.61% Eagle Materials 20.50% 32.71% 15.04%

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vulcan Materials and Eagle Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 2 10 2 3.00 Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus target price of $302.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Eagle Materials has a consensus target price of $254.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Eagle Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vulcan Materials pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Materials pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. It also offers asphalt mix and asphalt construction paving services; ready-mixed concrete; and calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

