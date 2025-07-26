Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.