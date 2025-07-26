Cwm LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 876,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,599,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,036,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.