Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,160,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,480.97. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

