Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 1,012,182 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 692,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

