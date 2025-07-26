Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTEK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,026,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTEK opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

