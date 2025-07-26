Cwm LLC Buys 10,610 Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Flushing Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

