Cwm LLC Buys 22,037 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $446,835.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 578,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,889.32. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $1,167,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,642.99. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

