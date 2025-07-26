Cwm LLC Buys 2,913 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 475.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

