Cwm LLC Buys 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $556.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $397.78 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

