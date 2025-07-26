Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $138.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

