Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambarella by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.