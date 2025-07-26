Cwm LLC Grows Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 312.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4,846.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 782.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $15,049,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,496,386.04. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,989,902 shares of company stock worth $51,379,600 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

