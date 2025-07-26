Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 867,870 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 387,045 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 253,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 884,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,575.32. This trade represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $827.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

