Cwm LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GJAN opened at $40.63 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.