Cwm LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Onespan worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Price Performance

OSPN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Onespan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on OSPN

Onespan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.