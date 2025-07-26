Cwm LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,490,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 933,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

