Cwm LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.