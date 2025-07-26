Cwm LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,096.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,953.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,939.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

