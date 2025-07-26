Cwm LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in LKQ by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

LKQ stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

