Cwm LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.