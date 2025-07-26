Cwm LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

