Cwm LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Cwm LLC grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverQuote by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $918.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $140,294.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 128,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,650.40. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,781 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.