Cwm LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SON opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

