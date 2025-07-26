Cwm LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

BLDR opened at $136.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

