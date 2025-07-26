Cwm LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 357,417 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $276.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

