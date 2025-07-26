Cwm LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,634,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $193.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

