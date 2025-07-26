Cwm LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 78,843 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 147,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NFBK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $463.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

