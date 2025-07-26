Cwm LLC Purchases 2,784 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

