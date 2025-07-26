Cwm LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

