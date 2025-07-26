Cwm LLC Purchases 5,036 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 952.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 595,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,009,000 after buying an additional 777,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

