Cwm LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

