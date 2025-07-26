Cwm LLC Purchases 8,507 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 535.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,486,000 after acquiring an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 595,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

