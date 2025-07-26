Cwm LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 251.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 582,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7%

MUR opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

