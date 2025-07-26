Cwm LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $119.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 670.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

