Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5,060.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

