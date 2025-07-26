Cwm LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

RY stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

